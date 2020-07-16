Menomonie man charged with 6th operating under influence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man who told police during a traffic stop that he had been using meth has been charged with his sixth offense of operating under the influence.

Eugene R. Vilz, 58, E4478 479th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court after he was arrested June 14 in the town of Wheaton. He will return to court July 28.

According to the criminal complaint, during a traffic stop, officers said Vilz was crying and distraught behind the wheel, partially undressed, and searching his vehicle for meth. However, none was found. Vilz was rambling and paranoid.

A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in Vilz’s system. However, when asked if he had been using meth, he admitted to taking the drug.

Vilz was convicted of his fifth offense of driving under the influence in Barron County Court in 2004, records show.

