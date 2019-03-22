A Menomonie man has been charged in Dunn County Court with sexually assaulting a woman in March.
Yoonseo Nmi Park, 25, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.
According to a criminal complaint, a 24-year-old woman said Park sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated in a Menomonie residence on March 9.
The woman told law enforcement she woke up to Park assaulting her.
Park admitted to law enforcement March 13 that he had had sexual intercourse with the woman, but said the sex was consensual, according to the complaint.
An initial appearance for Park has been set for April 9.