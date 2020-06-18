Menomonie man charged with heroin, gun crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Menomonie man has been indicted on charges of heroin and gun crimes by a federal grand jury in Wisconsin's western district.

David Hartwig, 32, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He has also bee charged with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment states, Hartwig on May 6 possessed a 9 mm pistol and ammunition, along with heroin.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of firearm as a felon, and a maximum of 20 years for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Menomonie Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

