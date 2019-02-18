A homeless man in Menomonie has been charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving after driving a car into a snowbank in a Menomonie church parking lot.
Eric J. Schroeder, 51, has been charged in Dunn County court with OWI-seventh offense, felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
On Feb. 12 a Menomonie police officer responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the parking lot of the Menomonie Alliance Church, according to a criminal complaint.
A church employee said he saw Schroeder drive a vehicle into a snowbank while trying to leave the parking lot.
While speaking with the officer, Schroeder had slurred speech, had difficulty finishing sentences and refused to undergo field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.
He denied he had been drinking and refused to walk to the front of the officer’s squad car.
An officer later found an open vodka bottle near the driver’s seat in Schroeder’s vehicle.
Schroeder had an 0.02 blood-alcohol level restriction at the time of the incident, and was on bond in five separate Dunn County cases. In two of those cases, Schroeder’s bond conditions included not consuming or possessing alcohol, according to court records.
Schroeder’s six former OWI convictions were between 1990 and 2013 in Washington, Eau Claire and Dunn counties and the state of Minnesota.
Schroeder is in custody at the Dunn County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.