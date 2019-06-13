A Menomonie man was charged Wednesday in Dunn County Court with striking and hitting several children with various objects.
Bee N. Yang, 40, was charged with causing mental harm to a child and two counts of felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm.
On May 17, Dunn County Human Services received a report that Yang was disciplining children using a broom handle.
On May 24, a 13-year-old child told law enforcement and a social worker that Yang would punish the child and other children by hitting them with a wire and a broomstick, hitting, kicking or punching them, according to a criminal complaint.
The boy said Yang would punish children for being “naughty” or too loud, once striking the boy’s legs with a broomstick several times and leaving a scar. In another incident, Yang punched the boy in the chest and jaw so hard the boy “was not able to eat for three days” at a Menomonie residence, the boy said.
Another child said Yang struck him in the leg with a metal bar from an exercise machine, also punching them or slapping them as punishment, according to the complaint.
Yang denied striking the children with objects, but said he would hit or kick them to discipline them, according to the complaint.
Yang signed a $2,000 signature bond on June 4. His preliminary hearing is slated for July 26.