Menomonie man faces child porn charges

A Menomonie man has been charged in Dunn County Court with 10 counts of possessing child pornography. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Joseph H. Ellis, 46, Northern Meadows Parkway, appeared for a bond hearing Friday. Ellis posted a $10,000 cash bond; he will return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, The Menomonie Police Department received a tip on Jan. 3 from a national agency that four images deemed as child pornography had been uploaded using an app. The account was traced back to an IP address in a home in Menomonie.

The pictures and videos include images of children under the age of 2, with at least one showing an infant.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the home on Feb. 12. They seized two laptops.

Ellis admitted to using one of the laptops to access the website used for uploading the pornography. He acknowledged that sometimes, child pornography would appear before him. However, he said “when he would see that, he would delete those files and empty his recycle bin. He would also ‘unfollow’ the people that sent that type of stuff to him.”

However, a forensic search of the computer turned up multiple videos, with the documents listing “Joseph Ellis” as the author. “Many of the videos also contained the ages of the children that were contained in the video,” the complaint states.

