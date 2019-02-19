A Menomonie man has been sentenced to serve one year in the Dunn County Jail and five years of probation for sexually assaulting three teenage girls in Wheeler and Menomonie in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Dakota L. Curtis, 19, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony intimidation of a witness and felony bail jumping.
Judge James Peterson deferred Curtis’ no contest plea to intimidating a witness, setting a deferred prosecution agreement hearing for February 2022.
Charges from Curtis’ six cases were dismissed and read in, including two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, misdemeanor sex with a child 16 or older, five counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
In one case, on Feb. 26, 2018, a 16-year-old female said she and Curtis had a romantic relationship in the summer of 2016, when she was 14 years old and lived in Wheeler, according to a criminal complaint. Curtis turned 17 that August.
The female said she consumed alcohol at a bonfire in August, and woke up naked with bruised wrists in a bed she shared with Curtis, according to the complaint.
Curtis refused to tell the female what happened; another person later told the female that Curtis said he had sexual intercourse with her.
On Feb. 9, 2018, a second female, then 15 years old, said she and Curtis had had sexual intercourse several times between February and July 2015, when the female was 12 and Curtis was 15, according to a complaint.
The female said Curtis had sex with her multiple times in Menomonie, and that she told him during one of the incidents she did not want to have sex.
A third female said Curtis asked her to perform oral sex in June 2017, when she was 16 and Curtis was 17. The female said she was “worried about what he would do” if she refused, said assistant district attorney Renee Taber.
Taber recommended Curtis serve a year in jail, saying the incidents were serious enough that Curtis needed treatment.
“All of these victims indicated they want him to get help. None of them want to see him go to prison,” Taber said. “… (but) on bond, he was constantly told by this court not to contact female juveniles and he continued to do that anyway.”
Curtis’ attorney Frances Rivard asked Peterson to sentence Curtis to 30 days in jail, saying the “type of sexual activity that was occurring in these cases is frankly, not particularly unusual.”
“It’s not like we’re talking about a 25-year-old guys stalking victims … the age difference between Mr. Curtis and the individuals involved is also fairly little,” Rivard said. “In some circumstances, he would not have even been charged on some of these because of his age.”
“I just want to work and be a good citizen to this city and do what needs to be done,” Curtis said during his sentencing.
Curtis must pay $1,036 in court costs. He will have Huber work release privileges during his year in jail, Peterson ruled. He must also be evaluated for sex offender treatment.
Curtis must report to the Dunn County Jail by March 15.