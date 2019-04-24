A Menomonie man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for seventh-offense drunk driving and crashing a vehicle into a snowbank near a Menomonie church.
Eric J. Schroeder, 51, was convicted of OWI-seventh offense in Dunn County Court.
He was also sentenced Monday to two years of extended supervision.
Judge James Peterson dismissed a count of felony bail jumping, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
Schroeder crashed a vehicle into a snowbank in a Menomonie parking lot on Feb. 12, according to a criminal complaint. When a Menomonie police officer found him, Schroeder refused to complete field sobriety tests and denied he had been drinking, despite slurred speech and having difficulty finishing sentences.
An officer found an open vodka bottle near the driver’s seat in Schroeder’s vehicle.
Schroeder had an 0.02 blood-alcohol level restriction at the time of the incident, and was on bond in five separate Dunn County cases. In two of those cases, Schroeder’s bond conditions included not consuming or possessing alcohol, according to court records.
Also dismissed Monday were six other separate Dunn County cases against Schroeder, involving charges of taking an abandoned vehicle without consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, possessing amphetamines/LSD/psilocin, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle as a driver.
Under a plea agreement, Schroeder also received 69 days of credit for time already served. He must also pay a $1,874 fine once released on supervision.
Schroeder’s six former OWI convictions were between 1990 and 2013 in Washington, Eau Claire and Dunn counties and the state of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.