A Menomonie man killed in a car accident Thursday afternoon in Dunn County has been identified.
According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth R. Candelaria, 58, was driving a SUV south on County Highway B and entered the intersection with U.S. Hwy. 12. A tractor-trailer driven by Peter L. Stoyancheff, 64 of Las Vegas, Nev. heading west on Hwy. 12 collided with the SUV.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene at 3:07 p.m. Due to the significant damage to the SUV, the release said, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Clinci Health System—Red Cedar, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Dunn County authorities are asking anyone who saw the crash happen to contact the Dunn County Communications Center at 715-232-1348.
1 | Broadway Street and Pine Avenue, Menomonie — 57 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
2 | Hwy. 25 and Cedar Falls Road, Menomonie — 42 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
3 | Broadway Street and 11th Avenue, Menomonie — 31 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
4 | Broadway Street and Oak Avenue, Menomonie — 30 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
5 | Broadway Street and Cedar Avenue, Menomonie — 29 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
6 (tie) | Broadway Street and Main Street, Menomonie — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
6 (tie) | Crescent Street and Broadway Street, Menomonie — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
8 | Hwy 12 and County Road B, Red Cedar — 25 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
9 | Crescent Street and 6th Avenue, Menomonie — 23 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
10 | Broadway Street and 13th Avenue, Menomonie — 22 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Maps
1 | Hwy 178 and County Road I, Chippewa Falls — 46 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
2 | Hastings Way and Melby Street, Eau Claire — 40 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
3 | Main Street and Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls — 27 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
4a | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes.
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Note: This is what the intersection looked like in 2011.
Google Earth
4b | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Note: This is what the intersection looked like in 2015.
Google Earth
4c | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017. Note: This is what the intersection looks like in 2018.
Google Earth
5 | Hwy. 124/Rushman Drive and Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls — 22 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
6 | Prairie View Road and Woodward Road, Chippewa Falls — 21 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Google Earth
7 | Hwy 178 and County Road S, Eagle Point — 17 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
8 | Hwy 124/Rushman Drive and Spring Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017—
Google Earth
9 | Coleman Street and Wheaton Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
10 | Bay Street and Central Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.