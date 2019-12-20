CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie man who stabbed a Chippewa County deputy in August 2018 will be sentenced in April after a judge accepted his plea Thursday of being not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Travis A. Abbiehl, 37, 2502 Harvey Drive, was convicted in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He entered not guilty in April, but changed his plea in October.
Judge Steve Gibbs accepted the new plea on Thursday and ordered Abbiehl be turned over to the Department of Health Services “for an undetermined period.” Abbiehl will no longer be allowed to possess a firearm. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, with the February trial canceled.
At a preliminary hearing in February, Chippewa County Sgt. Andrew Clark testified about the incident, where Abbiehl reportedly stabbed him in the left shoulder.
Clark said that Abbiehl’s brother had called the dispatch center, who told authorities that Abbiehl “was acting crazy.”
“Mr. Abbiehl had pulled a knife on (his brother),” Clark said, adding that Abbiehl had pointed it at his brother’s neck and made several stabbing motions.
The incident began when authorities received a call at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 25, 2018, from a home on 90th Street, near Highway 29, in the town of Wheaton. When authorities arrived, Abbiehl had already let his brother go, but he had locked himself inside a vehicle, still armed with the knife.
Once they got the car door was open, Clark attempted to use a Taser on Abbiehl, but it was ineffective.
Clark avoided the first stabbing attempt by Abbiehl, but a second swing of Abbiehl’s knife entered Clark’s left shoulder, from a downward swinging motion.
Abbiehl was initially placed in a mental health facility, but was later found to be competent and was transferred to the Chippewa County Jail.
Clark was treated and released from a hospital in Eau Claire after the incident and recovered at home; he returned to work in September 2018.
Online court records show Abbiehl was found not guilty of disorderly conduct by reason of mental disease or defect in 2011, and he was being housed at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison after that incident. At a prior court hearing, Gibbs ordered Abbiehl to take all medications prescribed to him.
