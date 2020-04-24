Menomonie man pleads no contest in crossbow killing

“This was a pretty straightforward case,” she said. “There is always the trauma on the family, and this was a disturbing case.”

Seehaver remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. He had pleaded not guilty at a hearing last July.

According to the criminal complaint and police reports, police responded to a 911 call at a home on 15th Street in Menomonie on Dec. 30, 2018.

Through a window, officers saw Seehaver wrap his arms around Likeness’ neck.

They found Likeness inside with a crossbow bolt in his chest and a wound on his neck, and he wasn’t breathing. Seehaver had blood on his face and clothing.

Seehaver told law enforcement he “put (Likeness) out of his misery” and that he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.

During an interview with officers at the Dunn County Jail, Seehaver spoke about alien beings and an evil organization, and talking to the radio and television, and being asked to join them.

Smeltzer in February 2019 ordered Seehaver to receive treatment at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison for at least six months after a state forensics unit doctor had declared Seehaver not competent.

However, Seehaver was found competent in May 2019, allowing the case to move forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0