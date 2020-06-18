Menomonie man sentenced to 40 years in prison for crossbow killing of roommate

Seehaver said he felt sorry for Likeness, and that he had “put him out of his misery.” Seehaver said he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf asked during sentencing that the judge consider the maximum sentence of 51 years of confinement with an additional 20 years of extended supervision.

Nodolf said Seehaver treated the victim not as a lifelong friend and someone who gave him a place to stay, but as an animal. Seehaver hunted the victim and shot him before making sure he was dead, she said.

"Based on his violent and repeated criminal history, the defendant has been given chance after chance after chance to be rehabilitated and change his ways," Noldolf said, "and instead of getting better the violent nature of the defendant’s crimes have escalated."

Defense Attorney Donna Burger asked the judge to impose a sentence that would give Seehaver hope for a future. The defense asked for a sentence of 25-30 years. A sentence that leaves no hope of getting out of prison would leave a man like Seehaver, who struggles with mental health, feeling only despair, she said.