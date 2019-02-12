A Menomonie man has been sentenced to serve more than 1½ years in prison for having child pornography on a cell phone while on supervision in a child sexual assault case.
Joseph A. Johnson, 34, was convicted Monday of possessing child pornography (repeater) in Dunn County, online court records show.
Five other felony counts of possessing child pornography were dismissed and read in.
Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Johnson to four years in prison and five years of extended supervision, and granted him 868 days of credit for time already served.
On Aug. 1, 2016, a state of Wisconsin probation and parole agent turned four phones from Johnson over to the Menomonie Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.
Johnson was prohibited from having cell phones with internet access while he was under supervision, according to conditions in a Clark County case.
In that case, Johnson was convicted in 2004 of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Clark County online court records show Johnson was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years extended supervision, but his supervision was revoked and he was sentenced to prison again in August 2017.
On Aug. 15, 2016, an investigator found sexually explicit images of juvenile and teenage girls on one of Johnson's phones.
One of the children pictured on Johnson’s phone had been identified as a child under 18 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Johnson must pay $518 in court costs and a $3,000 fine for possessing six images of child pornography, according to court records.
He cannot have contact with children or access the internet, and must undergo lifetime supervision for serious sex offenders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.