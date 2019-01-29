A Menomonie man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
John A. Swan, 41, of 2103 S. Broadway St., Menomonie was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision, with 109 days credit for time already served, according to court records.
Swan was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and felony bail jumping in October. He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge, also in October; the bail jumping charge was dismissed.
A girl who was 13 at the time told a Dunn County social worker that on Oct. 8 at a Menomonie residence, Swan removed her clothing, touched her genitals and offered to perform oral sex, according to a criminal complaint.
The girl’s mother said Swan sent her a text message on Oct. 11 “apologizing and explaining why he is a predator.”
Swan must register as a sex offender; cannot have contact with the girl without written consent and Department of Corrections approval; cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18; must complete any treatment recommended by the Department of Corrections; and cannot possess firearms.
He must also pay $268 in court costs.
At the time of the incident, Swan was free on bond in a Dunn County disorderly conduct misdemeanor case, and was not to commit any criminal acts.
In that case, Swan was sentenced Tuesday to pay $543 in court costs and DNA surcharges.