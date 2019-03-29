A Menomonie man who fled to Minnesota after sexually assaulting two children and committing several child sex-related crimes was sentenced to 46 years in prison Friday at a crowded hearing in Dunn County Court.
Ted Lopez, 41, was also sentenced to 27 years of extended supervision.
Judge Rod Smeltzer granted Lopez 904 days of credit for time already served, bringing his sentence to 43½ years. If Lopez serves the full sentence, he will be 85 at the time of his release.
About 15 people attended the sentencing, including at least one family member of a child involved in the case.
At the hearing, Lopez maintained he is innocent.
“I would rather face murder charges than to be sitting here and having to hear these charges, and what I had to go through in trial,” Lopez said.
A Dunn County jury in December found Lopez guilty of six felonies, including repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
In a second case, faced with 22 felony charges including sexually exploiting and sexually assaulting a child, Lopez took a plea deal in February.
In the agreement, he pleaded guilty to a count of child enticement-cause mental/bodily harm and three counts of possessing child pornography.
In June 2016, a boy told Boyceville authorities Lopez had fondled him many times, and there were around 20 instances of sexual contact, according to criminal complaints.
In August 2016 Boyceville police found a computer in Lopez’s basement containing over 3,000 explicit photos of children and teenagers, according to the complaints.
Another report from July 2016 involved Lopez showing a different boy, who was under 10 at the time, child pornography.
After posting a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017, Lopez failed to appear in court the next month and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In March 2018, the FBI found Lopez hiding in Staples, Minn., using the name Tony Luzon.
Arguments: Life in prison
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf both recommended Lopez be sentenced to 60 years in prison.
While that would be “essentially a life sentence,” Nodolf said the recommendation was appropriate because of the serious nature of the crimes.
Nodolf said she wasn’t surprised that Lopez denied the charges.
“He refuses to acknowledge his guilt or any of his crime, even after being asked about the 3,000 images of child pornography on a computer in his basement, where a resume for Ted Lopez was located,” Nodolf said.
A child involved in one of the cases submitted a written statement: “I will never know what a normal, typical childhood is because of Ted Lopez.”
Lopez’s attorney Matthew Krische recommended 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
Krische said if Lopez is released from prison in his 60s, victims will be protected because Lopez will be on extended supervision and registered as a sex offender.
“The state’s recommendation focuses more on punishment than anything else. It says we must punish him because he won’t accept responsibility,” Krische said. “I am urging the court to not punish Mr. Lopez for having his opinion.”
Lopez spoke briefly, saying he was “convicted from the get-go” when charges were filed in 2016.
“I feel for those who spite me, and I feel for whatever reason they felt the need to allege these charges against me,” Lopez said.
Judge Rod Smeltzer said Lopez has a right to maintain his innocence, but a jury made a unanimous decision in December that Lopez is guilty.
Lopez must also pay $5,180 in court costs and an additional $1,500 for possessing three images of child pornography.
He must also register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victims or minors and cannot work with children.
A third case Dunn County case against Lopez from 2017, including charges of child sexual exploitation and exposing a child to harmful material, involved a third child victim. That case was dismissed in February under the plea deal, but was read in to Lopez’s record.