Local farms in Colfax and River Falls received grants this year from the Menomonie Market Food Co-op, in the second year of grant giveaways.
The co-op's "Fund our Foodshed" program is funded by customers through round-ups of change at the registers and a donation by the co-op, according to a MMFC news release.
The 2019 Fund our Foodshed Awards were given to Rising Sun Farm and Orchard of River Falls, Winnowburrow Farm of Colfax and Racing Heart Farm of Colfax.
MMFC will share each farm’s project story through its social media, website and a public reception this fall to celebrate their farm improvements.
In April the MMFC grant committee - which includes co-op board of directors, staff and community members - reviewed 11 applications and chose the three farms. The most important criteria was the potential positive impact on the Chippewa Valley's agricultural economy.
The grant program aims to rebuild rural communities by providing support for local farms.
The funded projects are meant to grow operational infrastructure and food production.
To see stories from last year's recipients or for more information, visit www.mmfc.coop.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op is located at 814 Main St., Menomonie.
