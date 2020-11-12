Menomonie Middle School honors veterans with virtual Veterans Day ceremony

The Menomonie Middle School joined the millions around the United States of America on Wednesday to honor veterans who have served their country as a part of the school's Veterans Day ceremony.

The school put together a virtual program that was shown featuring students speaking on the importance of honoring veterans, performances from the school choir, eighth-grade orchestra and band as well as guest speaker Brig. Gen. Joane K. Mathews.

Students Maci Marlette, Kaiden Oliver, Lyric McDonald, Adison Haase, Devon Vandewiele, Cherish Heil and Ashley Slupe read various writings speaking to the importance of veterans and the impact they have made in helping to create, shape and maintain our country.

The choir performed the national anthem as well as 'Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones', a song by Steve Amerson. The school band performed 'America The Beautiful' and the eighth-grade orchestra performed 'Honor and Glory' and Jonathon Foslid played Taps.

View the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjT9rICDkgc&t=42s&ab_channel=JEANENYEART.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0