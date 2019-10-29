EAU CLAIRE — Two students at Menomonie Middle School recently showcased their writing acumen at a local book festival.
Ruby Rangitsch and Owain Collins were both invited to share their submitted prose and poetry during the Chippewa Valley Book Festival Young Writers Showcase last Sunday at the Little Grand Theater in Eau Claire.
Collins read his prose piece "The Calm Before the Storm" which details a student's horrific encounter with a strange beast on his way to school. Rangitsch presented her poem "Color of the Clouds" which was influenced by a fall morning in Wisconsin.
Students from third through eighth grade were invited to submit poetry and prose to the festival. Three students per grade level and writing form were selected to read at the showcase.
