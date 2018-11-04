The annual Menomonie Middle School Veterans Day Program at the Menomonie Middle School gymnasium, 920 21st St. SE, is slated for 9:45 - 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.
The guest speaker for the event is Sgt. First Class Chad Brownell.
Brownell was deployed in 2001 to Central America, 2006-2007 to Afghanistan, 2009-2010 to Iraq and 2010-2011 to Iraq.
The event includes Veterans' Day readings, music from the Menomonie Music Department and flag presentations by the Menomonie Honor Guard.
