A career in something other than music was never given a second thought.
Joseph Kneer began playing the violin when he was five and it’s been a integral part of his life since.
“The thought never occurred to me to do anything else,” Kneer said of a career in music. “It was always just kind of central, whether it was performing or playing with other students or going to camps in the summer or composing, as I was growing up it was part of what I did.”
The Menomonie native has gone on to perform and teach music across the country and Jan. 12 he will return to Menomonie taking The Mabel Tainter stage.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and Kneer will be joined by pianist Carolyn True, a colleague at Trinity University in San Antonio. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $4 for students. They can be purchased online or at The Mabel Tainter box office.
“We are fortunate to have a large number of talented regional performers grace The Mabel’s stage over the years, many of whom go on to very successful careers,” Jeff McSweeney, The Mabel Tainter executive director, said. “I encourage everyone to attend this special event and support one of our own who has excelled professionally in music performance.”
The show will be traditional violin and piano duets featuring a mix of classical styles with pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Gershwin, Kneer said.
Kneer will be playing Bach’s Chaconne without the accompaniment of True, and he said the 15-minute piece is deep, as well as personal to him. Kneer last performed the piece when he was playing locally in Chippewa Falls at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
Shorter, fun pieces will be played surrounding pieces such as Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata and Gershwin’s Three Preludes, Kneer said.
“A lot of fireworks, a lot of fun, upbeat and a lot of profound music too,” he said.
This won’t be Kneer’s first time performing at The Mabel Tainter as Kneer played at the theater when he was in high school and he has previously done shows with local musician Mark Pruett, as well UW-Eau Claire music professor Namji Kim.
While Kneer wants to provide an opportunity for the audience to sit back and enjoy the entertainment, he hopes the performance can create certain feelings and new thoughts. To be able to reenergize the audience and make them experience something new is the goal, he said.
“Kind of like an incredible movie or play or some other kind of performance, you want the audience to feel some kind of change or retrospection to make them think and feel deeply,” Kneer said.
Kneer welcomes the opportunity to return to Menomonie to play in front of family and friends. After graduating from Menomonie High School he went on to earn a degree at Oberlin Conservatory of Music at Oberlin College in Ohio, before earning master’s and doctoral degrees at the Peabody Institute at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.
He’s taught at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania and the Peabody Preparatory, but coming back to Menomonie is a chance to thank those who have supported him and helped him along the way.
“I always think how grateful I am to everyone here (in Menomonie),” Kneer said. “There have been many people from Menomonie — it’s pretty amazing — who have gone off and done really incredible things in every field, and that’s in large part because of the education I got here, and just the people. To be able and come back to that, I’m always grateful.”
“I would say that things always evolve. I’d encourage younger people to not give up on things, dreams or ideas and just keep working.”
