Menomonie native Chase chosen as new Mabel Tainter director of operations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Menomonie native Lucas Chase has been chosen as the new director of operations for Mabel Tainter.

Chase most recently served as the programming chair for the Mabel Tainter as well as a Mabel Tainter board member since 2018.

"The Mabel is truly one of the most majestic theaters in the country and I am grateful to have the chance to help the Mabel transition during this pandemic to find new ways to serve the community and plan for the day when we can do live performances again," Chase said in a press release announcing the move on Tuesday.

Chase graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, as a triple major in Theatre, Business Management and German.

Before starting with Mabel Tainter, Chase supervised the ticket office at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul. He also managed the Performance Center at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona, Minn., as well as serving as the box office manager for the Minnesota Beethoven Festival. Chase performed on the Mabel Tainter stage while growing up in Menomonie.