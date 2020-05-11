Menomonie native Tim Harmston releases second comedy album 'The Whim of Tim'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be no tour schedule to promote the new content.

Yet, it was the ideal time, comedian Tim Harmston said, to release his new comedy album.

The Menomonie native’s second album “The Whim of Tim” was released earlier this month through record label Standup Records. While it could be a while before he’s back on a stage in front of people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmston said it has turned out to be the right time to share his work for his fans.

“I think it was the perfect time to release it because a lot of people are in search of new and fresh content whether it’s on Netflix or iTunes or Spotify, or whatever,” Harmston said. “I’ve had a number of people that have reached out and said I work from home now and I have your album on in the background.”

The content of “The Whim of Tim” was recorded during two shows at The Plus in Eau Claire two years ago and it’s release comes six years after his first album “The Most Bees Ever” became available in 2014. The name of the album is a tip of the cap to Sammy Davis Jr. and his album “The Wham of Sam” while Harmston’s first recording features artwork that reflects that of Frank Sinatra’s “In the Wee Small Hours.”