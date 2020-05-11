Menomonie native Tim Harmston releases second comedy album 'The Whim of Tim'

There will be no tour schedule to promote the new content.
Yet, it was the ideal time, comedian Tim Harmston said, to release his new comedy album.
The Menomonie native’s second album “The Whim of Tim” was released earlier this month through record label Standup Records. While it could be a while before he’s back on a stage in front of people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmston said it has turned out to be the right time to share his work for his fans.
“I think it was the perfect time to release it because a lot of people are in search of new and fresh content whether it’s on Netflix or iTunes or Spotify, or whatever,” Harmston said. “I’ve had a number of people that have reached out and said I work from home now and I have your album on in the background.”
The content of “The Whim of Tim” was recorded during two shows at The Plus in Eau Claire two years ago and it’s release comes six years after his first album “The Most Bees Ever” became available in 2014. The name of the album is a tip of the cap to Sammy Davis Jr. and his album “The Wham of Sam” while Harmston’s first recording features artwork that reflects that of Frank Sinatra’s “In the Wee Small Hours.”
Harmston said the first album contained his work from about the first eight years of his career while the newest reflects the next period of growth in his 17 years as comedian. Like many other things comedy is a process, he said, and you don’t start out as funny as you think you are.
“It’s like a lifetime journey to get to something you think you should be, but you never quite reach it,” Harmston said. “Even the greatest comedians of all time never quite say I’m satisfied.”
His shows have him dancing between topics, including his personal life, sports and politics. More than a decade of work in the commercial television industry and growing up in Wisconsin with unique characters also help form a foundation of some of his material.
While unable to have stage shows, Harmston has been active using Instagram live videos and Zoom to connect with his fans and others in the comedy community. The pandemic has also provide time and material as Harmston said he’s been writing down whatever comes to mind during safe at home orders.
Harmston said he plans to put out another album in a shorter time frame than between his first two and the current circumstances have provide inspiration for content. In the weird time that everyone is living in, he said, people have been very creative.
“There will be some really interesting art that comes out of this,” Harmston said, “and I think you’re already seeing people pushing the boundaries of their creativity just from what you see people doing on the internet to pass the time.”
“The Whim of Tim” can be purchased for download at standuprecords.com, or timharmston.com.
“People that know me know that I’m silly and quirky and goofy, so when you go into either one of my recordings just go in with an open mind and have fun,” he said.
