A children’s singer-songwriter and Menomonie native will play a children’s show at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie Saturday, May 18.
The Beth Jean Show – created, edited and performed by musician Beth Jean – includes songs, music videos and audience interaction, Jean said.
Jean moved to children’s music after creating pop songs for MTV and E! television networks and working as a singer, choreographer and improv artist, she said.
Jean released her debut album, “Beth Jean,” in October.
“I realized my style was kind of more fitted for children’s music,” Jean said. “As much as I want to do Top 40 (songs), I don’t think there’s much of a need for kazoos right now.”
Jean is no stranger to the Mabel Tainter stage. She played Miss Adelaide in the Menomonie Theater Guild’s 2016 production of “Guys and Dolls” and was an orchestra member for the MTG’s March production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Her May 18 show will feature guitar and ukulele playing and live singing and dancing aimed at children of preschool age through 10 or 11, Jean said.
The Beth Jean Show, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie, has a 45 to 60-minute run time.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
To buy tickets, visit mabeltainter.org and click on “tickets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.