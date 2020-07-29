Menomonie native's WWI mess kit located out west makes return home

“I’ve always remembered hearing of Connie Taylor and I never put anything with it, but they lived in California and they’d come back here to visit,” Gary said. “The only thing I can think is they may have found it and taken it as a memento.”

Lyn has a different theory. After the war, many trains passed through Williams and it’s possible it was left on the train or was given away as a gift, somehow finding its way onto the Troughton property.

Otto served in the 348th Infantry Regiment, 87th Division. He inscribed on the mess kit his movements in the war. He left for France in August 1918, eventually spent time in England, and then was back in the United States by February 1919.

Otto returned to the Menomonie area after the war.

Down the line when Gary and his wife Ruby returned to the area, they purchased land from Otto and lived next door to him for nearly 20 years. Ruby said when their children were in elementary school they used to go visit Otto and listen to his stories, along with rejecting his question whether they’d like to try smoking his pipe.

“It’s kind of unique because we lived next door to him and we bought the property from him and I didn’t know anything about (his time in the war),” Gary said.