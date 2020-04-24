Menomonie nursing home receive safe resident assistance endowment grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company announced it has awarded its Safe Resident Assistance Endowment Grant to American Lutheran Communities in Menomonie.

In partnership with LeadingAgeTM Wisconsin, West Bend established the Endowment to provide state-of-the-art equipment to improve transferring or transfer assistance for residents and caregivers of long-term care facilities across Wisconsin, while easing the financial burden for facilities.

Since the Endowment’s creation in 2014, West Bend has awarded more than $175,000 in grants to over 35 Wisconsin facilities.

“The grant provided by West Bend will allow us to invest in state-of-the-art equipment so our staff can ensure the best resident support possible,” said Randy Rennock, administrator at American Lutheran Communities.

“We’ll have the resources to efficiently move residents in the safest, more dignified way possible, minimizing risk of injury to both residents and caregivers.”

“Patient and caregiver safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Jim Keal, vice president of West Bend’s monoline workers’ compensation division.