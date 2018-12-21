The Menomonie Optimist Club recently recognized McKenna Yingst of Colfax High School and Audrey Westcott of Elk Mound High School as the December Youth of the Month.
Students like Yingst and Westcott are honored for their exceptional leadership, scholarship and community service.
