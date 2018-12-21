Try 1 month for 99¢
Menomonie Optimist Club youth of the month

McKenna Yingst, left, of Colfax High School and Audrey Westcott of Elk Mound High School were chosen by the Menomonie Optimist Club as the December Youth of the Month.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Menomonie Optimist Club recently recognized McKenna Yingst of Colfax High School and Audrey Westcott of Elk Mound High School as the December Youth of the Month.

Students like Yingst and Westcott are honored for their exceptional leadership, scholarship and community service.

