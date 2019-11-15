Davis Barthen, son of Mike and Patsy Barthen, has been selected as the Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month for October.
Davis is a senior at Menomonie High School and is a strong leader in and outside of the classroom. Barthen is a member of the National Honor Society and DECA. Academically, he has taken many rigorous classes, including AP courses. He has achieved High Honors all three years thus far and has maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Davis has been a three-sport athlete each year; he currently is a captain of the football team. He has earned First Team All-Conference, All-Region, All Northwest and All-State Honorable Mention his junior year for football and as of earned First Team All-Conference and All-Region for the 2019 season. He was a semi-finalist for the Jim Leonard award as the best senior defensive back in the state. He garnered 2019 football all-state academic honors. Barthen was elected by his teammates as the Fireman award winner in basketball and has been a two-time member of the all-state basketball academic team. He currently holds seven Varsity letters.
Sports has been Davis’ passion and he often can be found coaching young children and finding ways to be the role model that he found important when he was growing up. His main volunteering efforts have been the Get It Dunn race, Youth Basketball Academy and mentoring incoming Freshmen football players. His positive leadership and communication skills are what sets him apart from other Student Athletes.
After he graduates in May, Davis plans to attend either the University of Wisconsin or the University of Minnesota with an interest in Business and Engineering.
