Optimist Youth of the Month
O'Dell, left, of Menomonie and Bloom of Boyceville

 CONTRIBUTED

The Menomonie Optimist Club honored Corinne O'Dell of Menomonie and Alyx Bloom of Boyceville as November's Optimist Youths of the Month, honoring O'Dell and Bloom's outstanding academic, extracurricular and community achievements.

