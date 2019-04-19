The Menomonie Optimist Club provides Boyceville High School with the opportunity to recognize the achievements and efforts of an outstanding senior student. The selected student is then recognized as the Youth of the Month.
Mark Timper was selected to represent Boyceville High School as Youth of the Month for February. Timper is the son of Ilona and Nat Timper of Wheeler.
The program statement from the Menomonie Optimist Club describes the qualities and attributes that made Mark a great choice.
“The purpose of the Optimist Club is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life: to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of man, his community, and the world.”
Mark attended the Optimist meeting and Award Banquet with his parents and Boyceville High School teacher Andy Hamm. Hamm had the opportunity to introduce Mark to the Optimists and tell them about many of Mark’s personal and academic accomplishments.
Mark is involved in numerous school activities including National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Visual Arts Classic, Drama Productions, Student Council and Yearbook.
Mark has been a valuable leader, supportive team member and a positive role model for his peers. His academic focus, tremendous sportsmanship and extensive mentoring made Mark a wonderful choice for the Optimist Award.
This fall Mark will be attending the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, majoring in Microbiology and Genetics.
