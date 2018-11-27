Corinne O'Dell has been selected as the Menomonie Youth Optimist of the Month for November.
Corinne, daughter of Steve and Nicole O'Dell, is a senior, Student Body President and has been an active officer in Student Council through high school.
Corinne is a member of the National Honor Society and last year served on the executive board of NHS. She is currently working on completing her GEAC, a global scholar certificate.
A vice president officer of DECA for the last two years, Corinne qualified for DECA Internationals as a Junior for her work on the Mr. Menomonie pageant and is hoping to qualify once more this spring.
As an active member of FCCLA since 8th grade, Corinne has qualified and competed at the State Convention every year, and the National Convention twice.
Corinne earned a varsity letter in hockey her freshman and sophomore year and in tennis her junior and senior year. She is enrolled in MHS' internship program and works for the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.
After graduation in June, Corinne will attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., where she will study for a bachelor's degree in Business Management with a Political Science minor.
