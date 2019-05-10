Amber Retzloff, a senior at Boyceville High School, was chosen as the Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month for April.
Amber is the daughter of Karen Retzloff of Boyceville and Tom Retzloff of Colfax.
Amber was recognized for her accomplishments at an awards banquet in Menomonie April 17.
"Amber has been a valuable leader, supportive team member and a positive role model for her peers. She has played an active role in Family Career and Community Leaders of America. Amber has been a two time State Gold Medal Winner for FCCLA. Her FCCLA presentations focused in Elementary Level programming concerning conflict, bullying and the advantages of a healthy active lifestyle," according to a program statement from the Menomonie Optimist Club.
Amber has volunteered for Trinity Lutheran Church by attending mission trips to Houston, Texas and the Pine Ridge South Dakota Reservation. The mission trip to South Dakota had a tremendous impact on Amber as she worked on housing projects, construction and child care enrichment.
Since returning from the trip she has organized a blanket drive to give back to the children that they met and mentored.
Amber has also played basketball, volleyball and softball at the Boyceville High School. She was nominated for all conference honors in softball. This year she has been a captain for the softball and volleyball teams.
In addition to her leadership and athletics, Amber has been a high honor roll student for the past two years, a Student Council representative, a yearbook member, class secretary and a narrator for one the school's drama productions.
This fall Amber will attend UW-Eau Claire pursuing a major in elementary education.
