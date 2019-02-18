Jake Boyette, son of Chris and Tara Boyette of Menomonie, has been named the February Optimist Youth of the month by the Menomonie Optimists Club.
Boyette leads by example in school, athletics and life. He is hardworking and humble.
Boyette is a two-sport athlete in football and wrestling, and is three-year team captain for wrestling.
He enjoys working with children and spends time supporting youth in the community at Oaklawn Elementary through the service learning program.
Boyette also serves as a mentor for Menomonie Youth Wrestling and Little Punters.
Boyette plans to pursue criminal justice in the field of natural resources conservation.
