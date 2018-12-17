The veteran director of the city of Menomonie’s Parks and Recreation director is retiring Jan. 4, 2019.
Gary Barnett, who’s spent 15 years at the department’s helm, picked that day because it will be exactly 36 years and one day after his first day of work at the city — Jan. 3, 1983.
It’s also his son’s birthday, and Barnett said: “I had to pick a date at some point after the first of the year, to complete that 36th year. That’s kind of how it all fell together.”
Barnett has worked to expand the city’s park and sports offerings, first under recreation supervisor Phil Fieber in the 1980s and 90s, then as director through the merging of the Parks and Recreation departments in 2003.
That merge, Barnett said, was the biggest change the job underwent since he took it.
“Before that, it was the two of us (in) recreation,” he said. “The chance to be involved with the parks (meant) being able to advocate more.”
In 2018, looking back on the Menomonie Skatepark, a 10-acre off-leash dog park, outdoor pickleball courts, fitness equipment and a baseball field at Wakanda Park and dozens of projects large small, Barnett speaks fondly of his time at Parks and Recreation.
He oversees seven full-time employees and between 130 and 150 part-time seasonal workers.
Many city residents love being outdoors, and it shows in the growth of the city’s park and recreation systems.
“They’re expanding and requiring more attention,” he said.
The city’s parks are one of its gems, said Public Works Director Randy Eide, and it’s something the city should thank Barnett and others for.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack praised Barnett’s longevity and hard work at the department: “He’s contributed a lot the city of Menomonie … I think he’s done a tremendous job for the city. We’re happy for Gary, sad to see him go, but glad he can retire and enjoy his family and future years.”
Finding a niche
Though he hails from eastern Wisconsin, Barnett attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated with a degree in recreation administration in 1981.
After a short post-graduation stint in Texas, Barnett returned to western Wisconsin to apply for a position in the Menomonie recreation department and got the job.
“It’s something that intrigued me over the years, providing opportunities for people to play,” Barnett said.
The Menomonie Skatepark, where Barnett “got his feet wet” as director, he said, opened in 2004. An off-leash dog park on Brickyard Road followed, the city and community both pitching in with funding. It opened in 2009.
Barnett has a self-described soft spot for dogs, and spoke about the park — and a 2018 ordinance allowing leashed dogs in city parks — with pride: “During these times it became more of an issue, with pets becoming more important parts of families ... it’s the trends of times.”
Outdoor pickleball courts at Wakanda Park opened in 2016 after joint community and city support, and help from Mayo Clinic Health Systems that same year prompted a set of outdoor fitness equipment in Riverside Park, free for the community to use.
Menomonie’s bike and pedestrian trail system has also been maintained under Barnett’s department, though cooperation between several levels of government — county, city and state — is to thank for today’s local trails, Barnett said.
While government budget constraints have sometimes been challenging, Barnett is grateful to longtime colleagues at the city for the “stability” of his work: “I’ve been fortunate to work with (Recreation Supervisor) Julie Stratton here in this office. She’s been here over 30 years. (Secretary) Barb McKay has been here about 20 years. Along with that comes the ability to know individuals and have that stability.”
Barnett has been a “loyal and dedicated employee,” said city administrator Lowell Prange.
Prange praised Barnett’s work with other local entities, including the school district — a partnership that produces summer classes that are free for city kids.
“That’s not going to be easy to replace,” Prange said.
Now having raised three children, the two live on upper Tainter Lake. Barnett and his wife Sue plan to travel and visit their children during their retirement, he said, but plan to stay active in the community.
“I’ll probably find a new normal,” Barnett said. “Whether or not it’s a part-time job, I plan on continuing with volunteer work in the community, have a presence and keep our home here.”
