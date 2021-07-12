Menomonie PD, Donut Sam's to host "Coffee with a Cop" July 19

On Monday, July 19 from 8-10:00 a.m. community members are invited to join officers from the Menomonie Police Department at Donut Sam’s, located at 521 2nd St E in Menomonie, to discuss community issues and build relationships over coffee and donuts.

Coffee with a Cop allows for relaxed, one-on-one interactions between police officers and members of the community that they serve. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the Menomonie Police Department’s work in the community.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to enhance relationships and communication with their communities. The MPD adopted the program in the fall of 2015.

“Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for people to meet members of the police department to share concerns, ask questions or to have a pleasant conversation. It is an inclusive event where everyone is welcome. We look forward to meeting you," said Police Chief Eric Atkinson.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers andcommunity members- one cup of coffee at a time.

