Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson to speak at Community Conversations event

The next Community Conversations will feature Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson.

Atkinson has led the police department since 2012. He is also an associated lecturer for the UW-River Falls Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice Department. Atkinson serves on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Community Policing Committee.

He will start his presentation discussing the history of policing. In England, from 1066 to the 1300’s, police services were provided through the frankpledge system where citizens were appointed with the responsibility of maintaining order and controlling crime. From this system comes shire-reeve, the derivative of the current term sheriff. In our country, law enforcement developed differently in the north and the south. In the north, police were organized into quasi military command structures with their main task being prevention of crime and disorder. In the southern states, police organizations began with the “Slave Patrol.”

Through out history, with different forms of policing, came corruption. Atkinson is concerned that some of our current ideas for reform have resulted in corruption in the past. He is concerned about the recent "Zero Tolerance Policy” because it has taken discretion away from police where the citizens can have a choice or a voice.

The event will be held at July 28 at 7 p.m. at Wilson Park. Social distancing and the use of masks will be in place. Those interested in attending should bring their own chair, face masks and insect repellent. A rain date of July 30 is scheduled.

