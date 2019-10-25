The Menomonie Police Department is holding its fourth ‘Food For Fines’ program from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31, benefiting the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry.
‘Food For Fines’ allows citizens to pay off basic parking fines through donations during the holiday season. From Nov.1-Dec. 31, citizens may bring in nonperishable food items to the Menomonie Police Department during regular business hours to receive $2 off for each item donated. Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to: parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.
The program began in 2016, and in three years the program has collected over 3,000 pounds of food and resolved nearly $6,000 in fines.
