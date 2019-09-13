The Menomonie Police Department is investigating the possible discovery of human remains, the department said in a news release.
At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of remains found in a wooded area near the 300 block of 28th Avenue in Menomonie.
Authorities said they are working to confirm whether the remains are human and say there’s no reason to think the public is in any danger.
The department says more information will be released as it becomes available.
