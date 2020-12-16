Menomonie Rotary Club receives Platinum award

The Menomonie Sunrise Rotary Club was recognized for achieving the 2019-20 Rotary Citation Award with Platinum Presidential Distinction. This award covered activities for the Rotary year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.
The award is given to Rotary clubs that have met a significant number of goals set by Rotary International.
The Menomonie Sunrise Rotary Club had logged over 300 hours of community services before the pandemic hit Dunn County.
Projects included:
AirFest-Autorama:
Provided volunteers to help plan and staff the Menomonie Airfest & Autorama community event. Rotarians helped with parking, staffing a pancake breakfast and overseeing events for children.
Hilkrest School Painting:
Rotarians partnered with the Dunn County Historical Society providing the labor to paint the historic school house. The paint was provided by the Dunn County Historical Society.
Sadistic Century 100K Bicycle Ride:
Rotary volunteers helped staff aid stations and meal services for the annual 100K bicycle ride. Funds raised are used to support Stepping Stones and the Chippewa Valley Off Road Bicycle Association.
Winterhaven:
Each year the club cleans the homeless shelter to make it ready for the homeless during the winter months.
Community for Veterans:
The club raised funds through grants and donations to finance a remodel to add one more bedroom to the facility offering housing for veterans acclimating back into the community after their military service has ended. Besides providing funding, club members provided physical labor to help with the remodel.
Caddie Woodlawn Historical Park:
The club annually provides volunteers to help with the maintenance of the park.
Highway D Roadside Cleanup:
The club annually does a roadside cleanup of trash between the Tainter Town Hall and highway 25.
RotaryFeeds:
The club partners with the Menomonie Noon Rotary Club and the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club to sponsor meal packing events. The meals are given out both locally and internationally.
In addition to community volunteer work, the club raises funds to benefit local non-profits and to serve the international community. During the past 25 years, the club has donated over $300,000 to local causes and over $100,000 to international projects.
Club meetings are currently held on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 a.m. The meetings are held both in person at Kyote’s Den and through zoom. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member is encouraged to visit the club website or email the club at menomoniesunriserotary1@gmail.com.
