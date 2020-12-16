Menomonie Rotary Club receives Platinum award

Winterhaven:

Each year the club cleans the homeless shelter to make it ready for the homeless during the winter months.

Community for Veterans:

The club raised funds through grants and donations to finance a remodel to add one more bedroom to the facility offering housing for veterans acclimating back into the community after their military service has ended. Besides providing funding, club members provided physical labor to help with the remodel.

Caddie Woodlawn Historical Park:

The club annually provides volunteers to help with the maintenance of the park.

Highway D Roadside Cleanup:

The club annually does a roadside cleanup of trash between the Tainter Town Hall and highway 25.

RotaryFeeds:

The club partners with the Menomonie Noon Rotary Club and the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club to sponsor meal packing events. The meals are given out both locally and internationally.