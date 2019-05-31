When the Verdon family was converting the old Menomonie Railroad Station into a brewery last year, they worked hard to preserve some of the building’s history and original design.
They left the original three-inch-thick wood floors in what used to be the stations baggage room.
They salvaged as much of the original glass from the windows as they could and, when they made repairs, they tried to only use tools and techniques available when the station was built in 1906.
But the Verdons also wanted a comfortable, efficient building for their customers.
“We feel this building deserved to be opened to the public and to the community,” said Ron Verdon. "And I think we found a really neat balance in terms of use and sustainable efforts in restoring the building.”
The Verdons worked with Focus On Energy and their local utility, Xcel Energy, on several energy-efficiency projects at Brewery Nonic, which opened this January in Menomonie.
Those efforts have earned Brewery Nonic a 2019 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy, a Wisconsin renewable resources program that helps people and businesses install cost-effective energy efficiency projects.
In a collaboration with Bartels and Focus on Energy Advisor Joleen Jensen, the Verdons' upgrades to the brewery include a high-efficiency process boiler, high-efficiency space heating boiler, dual-stage glycol chillers, LED lighting, carbon dioxide distribution monitoring and high-efficiency air conditioning mini-split units.
Brewery Nonic received a financial incentive of nearly $2,500 from Focus on Energy and bonus incentives from Xcel Energy to help offset the cost of the upgrades.
The efficient equipment will produce energy savings equal to the carbon dioxide emissions from burning more than 100,000 pounds of coal, according to Focus on Energy.
“When we got the request from Focus on Energy to say, ‘Hey, can you identify a customer in your service territory that could showcase energy efficiency and conservation?’, Brewery Nonic was really the first customer that came to mind,” said Tim Bartels of Xcel Energy. “From a program standpoint, Focus on Energy reaching out to us to help identify customers… really shows the partnership. Focus on Energy wants to help us serve our customers to the highest capacity possible.”
The brewery, 621 4th St. W., is housed in an Omaha train depot that was first built in 1906 and sits on the National Register of Historical Places, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
“Focus on Energy is extremely important. It’s a real incentive to help ensure that, as we are building the brewery and restoring the building, it really helped us stay on track,” said Verdon.
Focus on Energy will be present 18 Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards to state businesses, schools and institutions that have shown a commitment to energy efficiency in the coming months.
