The Menomonie school board unanimously approved a $37.5 million budget and a smaller tax levy for the 2018-2019 school year on Monday.
It’s a larger budget than last year — the 2017-2018 operating budget was $36.9 million.
However, the property tax rate, or mill rate, for the upcoming school year will shrink considerably. It will sit at $8.59 per $1,000 of equalized value — an almost 11 percent drop from last year’s $9.65 tax rate.
Under the budget, the owner of a home with an assessed value of $150,000 would pay $1,288.50 in local school district taxes.
The Menomonie School District’s tax rate has dropped every year since 2014, according to district figures.
The total tax levy for school district residents is also going down. The tax levy will be $15.8 million, a nearly 8 percent cut from last year.
A large bump in state aid — and higher property values within the district — drove the tax rate down,
The district will get $23.8 million of general state aid for next school year. It’s an 8 percent increase.
“Because the state aid was higher, the tax levy will be lower,” District administrator Joe Zydowsky said Monday. “Couple that with an increase in our valuation, and our resulting mill rate is significantly lower.”
Residents approved a preliminary budget in August.
Zydowsky said district officials were pleased with the lower tax rate, he said in an email.
A small increase in enrollment and “recent investments of paying down the district’s post-employment liability and refinancing long term debt” mean lower taxes, he said.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Administrative Service Center, 215 Pine Ave. NE, Menomonie.
