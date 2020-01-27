Candidates for the board of education of the School District of the Menomonie Area will be participating in public forum next week.
The seven candidates will be part of a public forum at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The forum will include opening and closing statements from the candidates and audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions.
You have free articles remaining.
The seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, each serving a three-year term. The spring primary is Feb. 18 and the spring election is April 7.
Incumbents Heather Klanderman, Daniel Paulson and Amy Riddle-Swanson will be joined by challengers Tanya Husby, Josh Risler, Charlie Schneider and Sandy White.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters — Greater Chippewa Valley. In case of severe weather on the day of the forum, the event will be postponed to Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.