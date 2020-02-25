Menomonie school board discusses students rights to voice concerns during meetings

Board member Penny Burstad said this isn't a good use of time for the board. The comments were made during a candidate forum and the candidates are free to say what they want. The board should be focusing on following its strategic plan, looking at budgets and other duties the board has, she said.

"This is incredibly frustrating because these kids are the ones that are struggling and the adults are fighting about things that shouldn’t even…this stemmed from a community candidate forum. Why are we having this conversation?" Burstad asked.

Students have every right that adults have when it comes to speaking during community communications, board member Dan Paulson said. There is no policy in student handbooks that states students need to follow a procedure to voice their concerns. There is a section in the handbooks on bullying and harassment and it doesn't say anything on chain of command, he said.

"I think for any of us, or anyone to question whether they have the right and whether they should have followed a chain of command, I think this board needs to denounce that," Paulson said, "and say they have a right to come up to here, we welcome what they have to say and we are actually glad that they spoke up so that we can attend to the problem."