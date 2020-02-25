Menomonie school board discusses students rights to voice concerns during meetings

Students should have the same opportunity to speak at school board meetings as all community members, Menomonie school board members said Monday.
Board member Chris Freeman said individuals on the board have suggested students must follow a chain of command before bringing their concerns to board. Students are not employees and there isn't a policy regarding a process they must follow to speak to the board, he said.
Students from the middle and high schools had attended a meeting in October to voice their concerns of bullying at the schools and a lack of consequences for those violating bullying and harassment policies.
Freeman said students have previously come before the board and asked for support regarding athletic facility upgrades and no concerns about a violation of chain of command was brought up.
"I’m really worried that we’re creating a double standard for how we view or discuss people that present at our public forum, and that’s especially troubling because this has to do with bullying and the way in which these kids have been marginalized and what their experiences were," Freeman said.
The debate stems from comments made during a school board candidate forum earlier this month suggesting there is a chain of command to follow that involves notifying teachers, school administration and district administration before informing the board of concerns.
Board member Penny Burstad said this isn't a good use of time for the board. The comments were made during a candidate forum and the candidates are free to say what they want. The board should be focusing on following its strategic plan, looking at budgets and other duties the board has, she said.
"This is incredibly frustrating because these kids are the ones that are struggling and the adults are fighting about things that shouldn’t even…this stemmed from a community candidate forum. Why are we having this conversation?" Burstad asked.
Students have every right that adults have when it comes to speaking during community communications, board member Dan Paulson said. There is no policy in student handbooks that states students need to follow a procedure to voice their concerns. There is a section in the handbooks on bullying and harassment and it doesn't say anything on chain of command, he said.
"I think for any of us, or anyone to question whether they have the right and whether they should have followed a chain of command, I think this board needs to denounce that," Paulson said, "and say they have a right to come up to here, we welcome what they have to say and we are actually glad that they spoke up so that we can attend to the problem."
Freeman said for board members to suggest those students should follow a procedure is putting a burden on the students.
Despite having no procedure to follow, the students did inform a chain of command, he said. Employees may follow procedures to file grievances but asking students who are under threat to follow a process that could take months is placing undue burden on them, Freeman said.
"We should be very clear that there is no chain of command and those students can’t be subjected to a demand that burdens them in a way that is unreasonable," Freeman said.
Freeman asked the board to draft a statement making a point that students are welcome to talk during community communications and no students have violated policy in coming before the board.
Board member Clint Moses said it's time the board moves on to other issues. Since the October meeting the board has reviewed its policy, released a statement on its role regarding bullying that was read by board chair Amy Riddle-Swanson that was shared with students, staff and the community.
The administration has also put together a list of current initiatives being taken by the schools to address bullying as part of an action plan in response to the October meeting. The administration will look to provide recommendations to be implemented for the next school year, District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said at the board's Jan. 27 meeting.
Moses said nowhere during the forum did anyone state that students can't come before the board to present during community communications. Continuing this conversation just makes the board appear dysfunctional and that impacts the trust staff and students have in the leadership.
"No one on this board thinks it’s OK to bully anybody regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, whatever it would be," he said. "I think it’s very frustrating for a lot of us that there’s a lot things that we need to be doing to help our kids. I think teachers are scared at this point as of what to do in the classroom because of what’s going on with this board. This board can’t conduct itself very professionally. I think it’s time to move on."
The next board of education meeting is March 9 at the district's administrative service center.