Menomonie schools adapting to new ways of instruction during building closures

Forced to adapt, schools are taking new approaches to learning.
After statewide school closures, the Menomonie school district has been mapping out a plan to continue instruction in new ways.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Brian Seguin said the transition to out-of-classroom instruction has been a collaboration between administration and teachers identifying ways they can continue to deliver learning opportunities to students.
Many teachers have been commonly using technology as part of their classrooms but figuring out how that can be modified when in-person instruction is no longer permitted has been a districtwide effort.
“Many of the staff have tools they’re used to using on a daily basis, but what does that look like when students aren’t in front of them?” Seguin said, “So we want to help support them in that.”
When school closures were announced by Gov. Tony Evers before Menomonie’s spring break, administration began identifying what needed to be done to make the transition easier for students and staff. Staff members were provided a chance to learn new tools available to them and ways in which they can keep contact with colleagues and students.
This week has been about making contact with students and establishing ways to provide resources to families, Seguin said.
With some students in the district unable to get reliable internet access, teachers have had to develop other ways to provide materials to those students, including personally delivering coursework. Next week the district is looking for teachers to move beyond enrichment activities that were provided this week to a more standard instruction.
With many parents and guardians now working from home or not working after the governor’s Safer at Home Order, staff is constantly adjusting to how they might meet student and family needs.
“I think our staff are trying hard to not try and recreate what a traditional school day looks like but provide a range of instructional options,” Seguin said. “To start with an enrichment standpoint but then moving down the road to an instructional format that’s going to work for families.”
While technology might be the way teachers deliver materials to students, it doesn’t have to be the way in which an activity is performed. At the elementary level it’s about providing ways to enhance what kids are learning, understanding that younger students typically aren’t utilizing a device in school and some families don’t have access to those tools. Teachers are working to create meaningful activities that are universal regardless of the technology available to families, Seguin said.
Beyond just making sure students are getting the necessary materials to continue their learning, Seguin said, teachers have taken a proactive approach in making sure students and their colleagues are also taking care of themselves during a period of crisis.
“The other thing is I’m really impressed with how hard our staff are working with this and how quickly they’ve come to the table with ideas and possible suggestions for how we can serve our families,” Seguin said, “and really while they’re doing all of this they’re really taking into consideration the overall mental health and wellness of not only of their students and families, but also their colleagues.”
With new regulations and guidelines coming down from the governor and Department of Public Instruction on a frequent basis, it’s been about being fluid with planning.
Seguin said the district has looked to be open in how it approaches learning in the finals months of the school year. The goal is to keep students engaged in learning but making sure any decisions the district makes also works well for families.
“We’re really trying to be thoughtful of not only the decisions we’re making today but then the ripple effect that those decisions have a week or two or even three down the road as we move forward with our planning,” Seguin said.
