Menomonie schools adapting to new ways of instruction during building closures

With some students in the district unable to get reliable internet access, teachers have had to develop other ways to provide materials to those students, including personally delivering coursework. Next week the district is looking for teachers to move beyond enrichment activities that were provided this week to a more standard instruction.

With many parents and guardians now working from home or not working after the governor’s Safer at Home Order, staff is constantly adjusting to how they might meet student and family needs.

“I think our staff are trying hard to not try and recreate what a traditional school day looks like but provide a range of instructional options,” Seguin said. “To start with an enrichment standpoint but then moving down the road to an instructional format that’s going to work for families.”

While technology might be the way teachers deliver materials to students, it doesn’t have to be the way in which an activity is performed. At the elementary level it’s about providing ways to enhance what kids are learning, understanding that younger students typically aren’t utilizing a device in school and some families don’t have access to those tools. Teachers are working to create meaningful activities that are universal regardless of the technology available to families, Seguin said.