Menomonie schools adopt bill of rights in bullying policy, student code of conduct

Should another extended closure of school occur the two sides agreed to meet to discuss their contract. The 18 percent payment is for all school closure, not just COVID-19 related. Menomonie Transportation also asked for language that provides notice to the company both prior to extended closures and reopening to have buses and staff ready.

With the possibly of state funding being froze, Zydowsky said there is concern about agreeing to pay for service that isn't provided when schools are closed, but they still need a plan for transporting students.

"What’s probably more concerning to me is not having a bus company to transport our kids," he said. "They’re not even coming close to breaking even with this provision but this should allow them to maintain a viable company moving forward."

Preliminary 2020-21 budget presented

The preliminary budget for next school year anticipates no new per-student funding. Prior to the pandemic an estimated $179 per student was planned. The district is recommending a budget that would be $0 in new funds per student. Despite the possibility of a funding freeze, Zydowsky feels the district is set up to cover the costs for next year.