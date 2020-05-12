Menomonie schools adopt bill of rights in bullying policy, student code of conduct

The Menomonie school district has made changes to its bullying and harassment policy and student behavior code of conduct.
The board voted to include bills of rights as exhibits to each of the policies at its meeting Monday. In its policy on the harassment and bullying of students, policy 411.1, the board also included its value statement on bullying that was approved in January. The only change made to the student behavior code of conduct was the addition of reference exhibit 443 (2), the student behavior bill of rights.
Included in the student behavior bill of rights is the right to a safe learning environment, respect for individual freedoms, access to school rules and consequences for violating rules, access to teachers and school counselors and the right to file a complaint.
In the exhibit three of policy 411.1, the student bullying bill of rights, students have are presented with eight rights. These include a safe learning environment free from bullying, respectful treatment based on protected classifications, respect for student beliefs and a list of consequences for violating others rights. Students can also expect school employees to intervene and report incidents, complaints to be filed in a confidential matter, a prompt response to complaints from students to school employees and access to school counseling services.
Busing contract agreed upon
The board approved a revision to its transportation contract with Menomonie Transportation and then agreed to an extension of the contract through 2022. Due to school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic 51 days of in-person school were canceled.
For the days in which transportation was not provided, the contract states the district will pay 18 percent of the daily costs without fuel for the days missed. Board member David Styer said the busing company was looking for larger portion to cover loss income, but it isn't the responsibility of the district to cover their losses. The agreed percentage mirrors what other districts in the area paying, he said, while others are paying a lot more.
"I think from the district’s standpoint I think it’s fair," Styer said. "It’s certainly not what they wanted but they understand the situation we and everybody else is in."
In the contract extension the district and busing company agreed to a 1.92 percent rate increase that aligns with the staffing rate increase the district previously approved, District Administrator Joe Zydowksy said. The district offered to increase the age of bus maximum from 12 to 14 years. The buses will still need to pass state inspection, but the increase allows the company to get more out of its current fleet.
Should another extended closure of school occur the two sides agreed to meet to discuss their contract. The 18 percent payment is for all school closure, not just COVID-19 related. Menomonie Transportation also asked for language that provides notice to the company both prior to extended closures and reopening to have buses and staff ready.
With the possibly of state funding being froze, Zydowsky said there is concern about agreeing to pay for service that isn't provided when schools are closed, but they still need a plan for transporting students.
"What’s probably more concerning to me is not having a bus company to transport our kids," he said. "They’re not even coming close to breaking even with this provision but this should allow them to maintain a viable company moving forward."
Preliminary 2020-21 budget presented
The preliminary budget for next school year anticipates no new per-student funding. Prior to the pandemic an estimated $179 per student was planned. The district is recommending a budget that would be $0 in new funds per student. Despite the possibility of a funding freeze, Zydowsky feels the district is set up to cover the costs for next year.
"I think the decisions the board has made in recent years has really set us up for a situation where we can continue to balance our budget, continue to prioritize all the great efforts that we’ve had with our staff and be to serve our students and families very well," he said.
Should the district funding be cut then it may have to look to other options, Zydowsky said. As a result of the pandemic the district has planned to postpone the Oaklawn Elementary secured entry project, an estimated $600,000 cost. In anticipation for the purchase of personal protective equipment and a need for additional cleaning and disinfecting staff, the preliminary budget features $300,000 in COVID-19 expenses.
The preliminary budget will be voted on at the next meeting, which is scheduled for June 1.
