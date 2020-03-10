Menomonie schools consider clean energy goals

The Menomonie school board is considering its long-term energy use.
At Monday's meeting the board discussed a possible policy that sets goals for clean energy use over the next 30 years. This comes after Kate Beaton, Western Organizer for Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Eau Claire city council member, presented to the board at its last meeting on efforts by local government in the region and across the state in committing to 100 percent clean energy use by 2050.
Board member Jim Swanson drafted the policy after reviewing policies from the school districts of Eau Claire, Madison and Green Bay.
"How can we be green by doing proper planning? When we’re doing the planning we’re just saying we have to look at clean energy as well as everything else," Swanson said of his policy draft.
Board members David Styer and Penny Burstad were hesitant to fully commit to the goal. Styer said he doesn't support the policy because it will impact future school boards that could struggle to find the right energy sources to meet the goals.
The board and the district is already doing a good job of looking at better alternatives of energy, Burstad said, and committing to the policy has no financial outline.
"I do feel like our district is doing a good job when we are in the planning processes of looking at how do we do it better, less expensive, more green, better for the environment…" she said. "This to me is a blank check. Let’s just make good decisions and let’s be logical because we don’t know what the goals are, we don’t know what the technology is going to be, we don’t what’s going to be out there."
Swanson responded that the policy will include language that holds the board to sustainable budgetary decisions.
Board member Chris Freeman said making this statement further acknowledges what the kids are already learning in class.
"I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see us be more green energy compliant and if you think this county is not going to be green energy compliant by 2050 you’re probably crazy because we’re moving there," Freeman said. "This is just trying to put at a board level, ways in which we can create a value statement that reinforces what we’re already doing."
Dan Paulson suggested an education aspect to the policy that would provide students with experience in the school's technology program.
A committee of Swanson, Freeman and Clint Moses will redraft the policy to bring it back before the board at its next meeting. The next board of education meeting is March 23 at the district's administrative services building.
Developing a student bill of rights
Also up for discussion was the possibility of creating a student bill of rights.
Freeman, who drafted the list of rights based off comments submitted to the board after a listening session held at the high school by the student council, said the bill is a way to communicate the district's bullying policy directly to students, parents and teachers. Making a video with value statement isn't enough, he said, the board needs to provide something beyond having the intention that the board's bullying statement will have a positive impact.
"This student bill of rights is trying to create an understandable framework by which they can understand these expectations that we have for students," Freeman said, "and our values in terms of the way in which they realized them in our schools are exceptionally important."
Paulson contacted the Wisconsin School Board Association and it was recommended that this be a part of the student handbook, he said.
District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said the handbook is designed to clearly define board policies to families and students. He cautioned the board in speaking through value statements as it may not align with laws at the state and federal level.
"If you as a school board are going to set something that is not in alignment with state law, or not in alignment with federal laws, discrimination laws as a board you could be setting conflicting policies," he said.
Freeman said he's looking for a more immediate effect and to provide the schools with something the students see each day when entering the building. It's about communicating to the community that their concerns are being heard and are being addressed, he said.
"This is really simple, it’s seven rights that students should have when in our schools," Freeman said. "It should not buried in a student handbook. It can be in a student handbook but this is about addressing the fact that students, parents and the community have been asking for us to take action on bullying for a long time."
Styer suggested the bill of rights be done through the handbook and then have the individual schools use it in a way that clearly presented to students.
Following the suggestion from Swanson and in maintaining the roles of the board and administration, it was decided Zydowsky would consult with principals, students and WASB and re-write the bill of rights. It would then be brought back before the board for discussion at its April general meeting. Through the student handbook preparation process the bill of rights would be developed separately from the remainder of the handbook, which comes before the board in the spring for the next school year.