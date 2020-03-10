Menomonie schools consider clean energy goals

The Menomonie school board is considering its long-term energy use.

At Monday's meeting the board discussed a possible policy that sets goals for clean energy use over the next 30 years. This comes after Kate Beaton, Western Organizer for Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Eau Claire city council member, presented to the board at its last meeting on efforts by local government in the region and across the state in committing to 100 percent clean energy use by 2050.

Board member Jim Swanson drafted the policy after reviewing policies from the school districts of Eau Claire, Madison and Green Bay.

"How can we be green by doing proper planning? When we’re doing the planning we’re just saying we have to look at clean energy as well as everything else," Swanson said of his policy draft.

Board members David Styer and Penny Burstad were hesitant to fully commit to the goal. Styer said he doesn't support the policy because it will impact future school boards that could struggle to find the right energy sources to meet the goals.

The board and the district is already doing a good job of looking at better alternatives of energy, Burstad said, and committing to the policy has no financial outline.