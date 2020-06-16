Menomonie schools eye a reopening of facilities July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Menomonie school district is planning a phased reopening of its facilities beginning in July.

District Administrator Joe Zydowsky presented an outline of what a reopening would look like at the board of education meeting Monday.

Phase I of the plan is the opening of district offices and facilities to the public for essential functions and approved activities starting July 1. When overthrowing Gov. Tony Evers safer at home order, the state Supreme Court upheld the order that closed schools through the end of the school year on June 30.

"This virus isn’t going away. We wish it would but it’s still going to be there," Zydowsky said. "That’s why my colleagues and I and the department of health services continue to talk about how can we offer a very safe environment but also provide the services that people rely on us for."

Use of the tennis courts, gymnasium, weight room and other athletic facilities and activities such as outdoor concerts, community education offerings and Boys and Girls Club programming would require a process to receive approval. Restrictions and requirements will be in place to reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19.