The School District of the Menomonie Area released its policy for children unable to pay full prices of meals under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program or milk for split-session students served under the Special Milk Program.
Applications were sent to all homes and to apply for free or reduced price meals households must fill out the application and return it to school, unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification. Additional applications and a copy of the policy are available in the office at each school.
Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year and the information provided on the application will be used for determining a households eligibility. Information provided may be verified at any time during the school year by agency or other program officials.
For children in a household where one or more household members receive FoodShare, FDPIR, or Wisconsin Works cash benefits, list the FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 case number, program name, list the names of all school children, sign the application, and return it to the school office.
The following information is requested on the application for school officials to determine eligibility: total number and names of all households members. The parent or guardian signing the application must provide the last four digits of their Social Security number or mark the box “Check if no SSN.” The income received by each household member must be provided by amount and source.
If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the eligibility ruling of the official and wishes to make a formal appeal, he/she may make a request to superintendent Joe Zydowsky, either in writing sent to 215 Pine Ave. Menomonie, WI 54751 or by phone at 715-232-1642. The policy contains an outline of the hearing procedure if a hearing is needed to appeal the decision.
Contact the school if a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes. Such changes may make the household eligible for reduced price meals or free meals or free milk if the household income falls at or below the levels shown.
Children formally placed in foster care are also eligible for free meal benefits. Foster children may be certified as eligible without a household application. Households with foster children and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income available to the foster child, on the same application that includes their non-foster children.
The information provided by the household on the application is confidential. Public Law 103-448 limits the release of student free and reduced price school meal eligibility status to persons directly connected with the administration and enforcement of federal or state educational programs.
