Menomonie schools OK opening plan

Distancing is being considered when placing desks in classrooms, arranging seating for meals and when students are lined up for transitions.

If stricter physical distancing requirements become necessary as determined by the Dunn County Health Department, the school district may implement the Blended Learning plan to emphasize at least six feet of distancing throughout the school district.

Jim Swanson is the sole member of the board who voted against the new plan, as he said his independent research indicates three or four feet of social distancing isn’t enough to keep students or anyone else safe from contracting COVID-19.

“There’s nothing out there that says that’s an acceptable alternative, it all says six feet and a mask,” Swanson said. “I really think it needs to be changed. It isn’t taking safety into account first. Three feet or four feet isn’t following the best science out there and we need to follow the best science.”

The use of cloth face coverings and personal protective equipment by staff and students will be required indoors when within six feet of another person.