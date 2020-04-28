Menomonie schools to request waiver for instructional hours requirement

"How is this going to get carried forward if we’re not looking at a policy or strategic plan? I see this as a fit, but I just see it as maybe a next step after we reduce as much energy as possible," Zydowsky said.

Board member Chris Freeman said the language of the resolution is fairly standard of what's been passed across the state and he feels like the board is trying to find a way to not pass a resolution.

"It’s just the right time to do this and I would like to see Menomonie and the SDMA being on the right side of where we’re going," Freeman said. "We could split hairs on some of the ideas that are going on here but the goal is real. We got to get there."

Board member Jim Swanson reiterated that the resolution doesn't allow the board to disregard fiscal responsibility to meet the goal, as it states clean energy plans must be budgetarily sustainable. The resolution would make it necessary that when doing building maintenance considering clean energy options must factor into decisions, he said.

The clean energy resolution is holding the board back from moving on to other topics, board member Clint Moses said, and he believes they should move forward with something on the issue.