Menomonie schools to request waiver for instructional hours requirement

The Menomonie school district isn't expected to meet the instructional hour limit this year because of school closures.
In response, the administration asked for school board support at its meeting Monday in requesting a waiver from the Department of Public Instruction that would suspend the hours of instruction minimum limit.
Since returning from spring break March 23, instruction has moved virtually following school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although instruction is ongoing, District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said it's unlikely the district will meet the requirements by the end of the school year.
"We do have virtual instruction ongoing, however, when we look at the amount of time with virtual instruction and calculate out that time, we feel like it’s in our best interest to request a waiver," Zydowsky said.
The board unanimously approved the district's plan in requesting the waiver. There was a public hearing prior to the meeting for the board to receive input from the community but no comments were made.
Zydowsky presented the board with a report of ongoing discussion of district operations and plans during the pandemic. With Gov. Tony Evers extending the safer at home order that keeps schools closed through June 30 in-person graduation will not occur in May or June. High school principal Casey Drake is working with students and parents to determine options for celebrating graduating seniors, whether that is a virtual commencement or pushing the graduation ceremony to later in the summer.
Zydowsky also noted with schools closed through June the free meal pick-up program will continue until June 30.
Discussion on how the pandemic might impact the district looking towards the new school year in the fall, Zydowsky said there has been conversation about starting school earlier. With the possibility of being faced with intermittent shutdowns some time next year from another possible virus outbreak, the leadership team has discussed beginning school a week or two earlier, he said.
"If we’re able to open, if we’re able to get kids here in August, maybe we want to start early and try to get as many face-to-face days in as we can," Zydowsky said.
This would also shorten the gap between the last face-to-face instructional day, on March 13, to the next time students are able to be in front of their teachers in the classroom.
Board continues clean energy resolution discussion
A committee had been formed to draft a clean energy resolution that the board could consider adopting. Last week the City of Menomonie passed a resolution to be using 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The city has been in contact with businesses and other entities, including the school district, regarding partnering on issue, Zydowsky said.
The proposed resolution would set goals that 50 percent of district operations energy needs be met by clean energy by 2035, 75 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050.
Before supporting a resolution there was a desire for more clarification in the language of the document to define what is considered clean energy and what portions of the district's operations are included. Does it include school buses, vans and lawnmowers or just the district's electricity use, new board member Charlie Schneider asked.
"I’m for it, I want to do it, but I want to know what our goal is and how we’re going to get there — not just say that’s our goal and we’re not defining it," he said.
Board member David Styer suggested making the resolution a part of the district's five-year strategic plan.
The board previously approved a strategic plan for 2019-2024 that includes a pillar focused on the facilities and operations. The district states it's committed to ensuring it is "stewards of our community's resources while offering efficient and effective learning spaces for students." The goal at the end of the plan includes implementing an energy management policy. For the first year of the plan the district was to develop procedures for implementing the energy management policy and by the end of this school year set a baseline for energy savings. Board policy 733 also looks at energy management.
Administration is directed by policies and work plans approved by board, Zydowsky said. He said he's not sure how administration might use resolutions for planning but it's a logical step to make clean energy part of the next strategic plan.
"How is this going to get carried forward if we’re not looking at a policy or strategic plan? I see this as a fit, but I just see it as maybe a next step after we reduce as much energy as possible," Zydowsky said.
Board member Chris Freeman said the language of the resolution is fairly standard of what's been passed across the state and he feels like the board is trying to find a way to not pass a resolution.
"It’s just the right time to do this and I would like to see Menomonie and the SDMA being on the right side of where we’re going," Freeman said. "We could split hairs on some of the ideas that are going on here but the goal is real. We got to get there."
Board member Jim Swanson reiterated that the resolution doesn't allow the board to disregard fiscal responsibility to meet the goal, as it states clean energy plans must be budgetarily sustainable. The resolution would make it necessary that when doing building maintenance considering clean energy options must factor into decisions, he said.
The clean energy resolution is holding the board back from moving on to other topics, board member Clint Moses said, and he believes they should move forward with something on the issue.
"What’s the worst that can happen if we do set the resolution and we don’t meet it, what guarantees are this thing?" Moses said. "If we set the bar here and we fall at 80 percent of that, we do have disclaimer — whether we use ours or we use the one that City of Menomonie just did — if we fall short we’re still going to be better off than we were coming into it."
Board reorganizes
Following the April 7 election, which added two new members to the board in Schneider and Tanya Husby, a meeting was held prior to the special meeting to reorganize roles. Styer was voted board president, taking over for Amy Riddle-Swanson. Penny Burstad was elected as vice president, with Moses assuming the role as board clerk and Husby being named treasurer.
