Menomonie schools use spring break to coordinate food services, virtual learning, staff training during closure

Menomonie had determined last week that all school buildings will be closed for all community and school related activities during spring break. The district’s updated plan includes no official school instruction until at least April 6, Zydowsky said.

Zydowsky noted that with 10 days missed over the next three weeks, if school instruction returns April 6 the district will have less missed instruction compared to last year.

A grab-and-go cold breakfast and lunch will be available for all students in the district beginning on March 23, director of food and nutrition services Michelle Kloser said.

The meals will be provide for the 10 days in which school was previously scheduled until April 3, unless otherwise noted.

Meal pick up is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m Monday through Friday at the Menomonie high school and middle school, and Wakanda Elementary School.